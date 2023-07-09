Michael E. Carr

July 9, 1935 - July 6, 2023

Michael E. Carr, 87, passed away on July 6, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on July 9, 1935, in Los Angeles, to Donald and Mildred (Clarke) Carr. When Mike was 12, the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where he graduated from Central High School. He was a proud alum of Colorado School of Mines, where he lettered in football and received his degree in petroleum engineering.

Mike lived in Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, where he worked in the oil industry for 66 years. After working as an engineer for oil companies early in his career, he launched several independent exploration firms, including the most recent, MICA Energy, which he ran until his death. He was a former commissioner on the Nebraska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, active in the Independent Petroleum Producers of Mountain States and served for two years as the first president of the Nebraska Petroleum Producers Association, founded in 2015.

He also was deeply involved in his communities and church. He served on the board of directors of the Valley Hope Association for 28 years and was a Valley Hope Foundation Board trustee for 10 years. While living in McCook, he served on the school board and was a founding member of the Community Hospital Health Foundation. In Oklahoma City, he and wife Cathy were very involved in St. Eugene Catholic Church. Mike and Cathy were honored by Colorado School of Mines in 2006 as Outstanding Supporters for their long-standing support of Mines athletics through a scholarship endowment started in 1983. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln.

But Mike will be remembered most for his love of and dedication to family. He was a caring provider who possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a zest for life. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, snow skier, water skier and college football fan (especially the Mines Orediggers and the Nebraska Huskers.) He was still on the slopes and the courts into his 80s. He enjoyed sharing his passion for those activities with his children and grandchildren – and he was impossible to beat at any sport. And when he married Cathy in 1993, his family grew as he welcomed her children and grandchildren into the fold.

In addition to Cathy, he is survived by his children: Michelle (Paul) Hassler of Lincoln; Angela Carr of Narragansett, Rhode Island; Monica (Dan) Blankenau of Lincoln; Christina (Jerry) Vrbka of Lincoln; Stephen Carr of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren: Neil Hassler, Caitlin (Steve) Hassler Zimmerman, Andrea (Evan) Mauro, Caroline Mauro, Drew Mauro, Katie Blankenau, Brian Blankenau, George (Erika) Blankenau, Henry Blankenau, Ben Blankenau, Matthew (Laura) Vrbka, Patrick Vrbka, Laura Vrbka, Abby Carr, Hannah Carr; three great-grandchildren; stepchildren: Richard (Arlene) Miller of Topeka, Kansas; Mike (Kayla) Miller of Kearney; Mary (Paul) Danielson of Omaha; Bob (Amy) Miller of Seward and Susan (Bob) Dodds of Lincoln; step-grandchildren: Nicole Miller, Christopher (Lauren) Miller, Shelby (Richie) Bock, Nick Danielson, Elizabeth Danielson, Josephine Danielson, Christina Danielson, Riley Miller, Erin Miller, Cale Miller; five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, former wife Nancy (Anderson) Carr and infant daughter Cynthia Marie.

The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Eastmont, The Knolls, Madonna, and The Monarch who helped care for Mike during the last four years when he encountered several health challenges. His determination, strength and positive outlook during that difficult time was an inspiration to all.

Visitation 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday (family present from 6:00 - 7:00) with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th St., Lincoln. Burial at a later date in Saint Bridgets Cemetery, Magnolia, IA.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Valley Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 59, Norton, KS 67654; Carr Scholarship at the Colorado School of Mines Foundation, P.O. BOX 912031, Denver, CO 80291-2031; or preferred charity. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.