Michael DeKalb passed away on November 21st at the age of 74. Mike was a veteran of the US Army and worked for the City of Lincoln as a city/county planer for 36 years. In retirement he continued to serve the community including serving as president of the University Place Community Organization and helped produce their annual Easter Egg hunt for five years. He worked as chair of the StarTran advisory board and was a board member of The Friends of White Hall Mansion. He was a member in good standing of the Camp Creek Thrashers. He had just been elected for a third term as director of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board.