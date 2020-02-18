Michael Dean “Mike” Scheele
View Comments

Michael Dean “Mike” Scheele

{{featured_button_text}}

February 13, 2020

Michael Dean “Mike” Scheele, 68, of Holton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at a Topeka hospital. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Holton. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery in Diller, Nebraska, at a later date. The family will receive friends following the service Friday at the church. In honor of Mike, the family would love for everyone in attendance to wear their favorite Nebraska Cornhusker attire. Memorials may be given to The Mike Scheele Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Michael Scheele, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News