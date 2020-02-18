Michael Dean “Mike” Scheele, 68, of Holton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at a Topeka hospital. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Holton. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery in Diller, Nebraska, at a later date. The family will receive friends following the service Friday at the church. In honor of Mike, the family would love for everyone in attendance to wear their favorite Nebraska Cornhusker attire. Memorials may be given to The Mike Scheele Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com