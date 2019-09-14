{{featured_button_text}}
Michael David Johnson

September 6, 2019

Survived by daughter and son: Sara and Curtis. Sisters and brother: Mickey, Tracy and Darwin. Grandchildren: Kendie, Briley, Elsa and Kat and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Jana Johnson of Crete.

Celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sept 29 at My Bar, 915 Main Street in Crete.

