Michael David Johnson
September 6, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Survived by daughter and son: Sara and Curtis. Sisters and brother: Mickey, Tracy and Darwin. Grandchildren: Kendie, Briley, Elsa and Kat and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Jana Johnson of Crete.
Celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sept 29 at My Bar, 915 Main Street in Crete.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.