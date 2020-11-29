Michael D. Winkle, 68, Denver, died, November 24, 2020, at home. He chose to stop eating and drinking (VSED) to pre-empt an extended battle with brain disease. He was an ardent advocate for a terminally ill individual's right to choose end of life options. Michael was a long-time public broadcasting professional in Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly worked for UPI in New York and Virginia. He loved art, poetry, music and a good prank. A great storyteller and writer, he also had beautiful penmanship and was an avid reader. He will be remembered for his sharp intellect, quick wit, and mentorship to many. His imagination spurred many successful entrepreneurial ventures that benefitted pubic media in Nebraska.