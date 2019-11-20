{{featured_button_text}}

November 26, 1942 - November 18, 2019

Michael D. James, 76, of Lincoln passed away peacefully at his home on November 18, 2019. Michael was born to Charles and Melba James on November 26, 1942 in Carterville, Missouri.

He is survived by his son Curtis and wife Julie of Omaha, son Jeffery and wife Cheryl James of Salinas, California; six grandchildren, Brigette, Brandon, Blake, Joseph, Kathryn and Brooklynn; 6 great-grandchildren, Aurora, Grayson, Alexander, Elias, Clement and Scarlett.

Celebration of Mike's Life: Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE., Memorials to the family for future designation.To leave condolences, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

Service information

Nov 22
Celebration of Life
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:00AM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
