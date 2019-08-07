{{featured_button_text}}
Michael B Bernhardt
Kathy Boone

February 6, 1955 - July 29, 2019

Michael B Bernhardt was born February 6, 1955 to August and Jo Ann (Miller) Bernhardt in Falls City, passed away July 29, 2019. He graduated from Dawson Verdon in 1974. He enjoyed camping, fishing and working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicki Jo Kahl. He is survived by sisters, Cindy Lou Johns, Shelley S. Bernhardt and Shari M. Bernhardt.

