Michael Anthony Sales, 61, of Orlando went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 30, 1958. Michael was a man of faith and a loving husband and father. He was hardworking, supportive, a provider and all of the things a man should be for his family. He loved fitness, sports and coaching his children in both sports and life. He believed in a healthy lifestyle and passed all of his best traits along to his family. He proudly served his country in the Army and went on to work for Pepsi for over 20 years.