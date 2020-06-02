Michael Anthony Sales
December 30, 1958 - May 26, 2020
Michael Anthony Sales, 61, of Orlando went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 30, 1958. Michael was a man of faith and a loving husband and father. He was hardworking, supportive, a provider and all of the things a man should be for his family. He loved fitness, sports and coaching his children in both sports and life. He believed in a healthy lifestyle and passed all of his best traits along to his family. He proudly served his country in the Army and went on to work for Pepsi for over 20 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Charles Sales (Ana) and Mary Sales; his wife and soulmate of 33 years, Vernitta Sales; children, Brittany Drisdom (Duane Jr.) and Dante Sales (Brittany); grandchildren, Zarhia, Kyrie and Kory Sales and Dash Drisdom; brothers, Charles Jr. and Mark Sales; sister, Regina Sales as well as numerous extended family members and friends who all miss him dearly.
A Graveside Service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, Florida on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Online Obituary and Guest Book are available at www.BaldwinFairchildGoldenrod.com.
