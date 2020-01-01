Michael Allen Prokasky
View Comments

Michael Allen Prokasky

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Allen Prokasky

December 26, 2019

Michael Allen Prokasky, 74, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Bryan West Hospital with his loving son Richard and daughter-in-law Amanda at his side. Mike brought joy and laughter to all he encountered. Mike was an avid pool player at the F Street Rec Center and never missed a service at Sheridan Lutheran Church. Mike had the faith of a child, and made everyone laugh with his stories. Mike loved fishing, and looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his friends.

Mike is survived by his brother Richard Dean Prokasky (Grace); son, Richard Joseph Prokasky (Amanda), daughter, Jeanne Gallagher (Patrick); grandchildren RayLynn Prokasky, Joseph Prokasky (Briana), Brittany Prokasky, Coral May Thomas-Prokasky, and Olivia Prokasky; great-grandchildren Isaac, Rosie, Leigha, and Hannah; the loving King and Watchorn families; and his many friends at the F Street Rec Center and Sheridan Lutheran Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; Herman Prokasky and Helen Olson.

A celebration of Mike's life will be at 10:30 a.m, Friday January 3, 2020, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln. Mike will be cremated but the family invites you to visitation at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00. Memorials may be made to the F Street Recreation Center, Mike's home away from home.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Prokasky, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:30AM
Sheridan Lutheran Church
6955 Old Cheney Rd
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68516
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News