December 26, 2019

Michael Allen Prokasky, 74, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Bryan West Hospital with his loving son Richard and daughter-in-law Amanda at his side. Mike brought joy and laughter to all he encountered. Mike was an avid pool player at the F Street Rec Center and never missed a service at Sheridan Lutheran Church. Mike had the faith of a child, and made everyone laugh with his stories. Mike loved fishing, and looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his friends.

Mike is survived by his brother Richard Dean Prokasky (Grace); son, Richard Joseph Prokasky (Amanda), daughter, Jeanne Gallagher (Patrick); grandchildren RayLynn Prokasky, Joseph Prokasky (Briana), Brittany Prokasky, Coral May Thomas-Prokasky, and Olivia Prokasky; great-grandchildren Isaac, Rosie, Leigha, and Hannah; the loving King and Watchorn families; and his many friends at the F Street Rec Center and Sheridan Lutheran Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; Herman Prokasky and Helen Olson.

A celebration of Mike's life will be at 10:30 a.m, Friday January 3, 2020, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln. Mike will be cremated but the family invites you to visitation at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00. Memorials may be made to the F Street Recreation Center, Mike's home away from home.

Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home

4040 A St

4040 A St

Lincoln, NE 68510

Sheridan Lutheran Church

6955 Old Cheney Rd

6955 Old Cheney Rd

Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68516