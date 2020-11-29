Michael Allen Hessler, 69, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23rd, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Ne after battling Covid-19. Mick was born on March 16, 1951, Scottsbluff, to Edward and Vera (Ott) Hessler. He grew up in Scottsbluff receiving his education in the Scottsbluff schools. He went on to attend Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND. Eventually making his way back to Scottsbluff, where he and his brother Eddie then started Hessler Land and Cattle Company, Hessler Builders, Inc. and TLC. Mick was courageous and inventive in business. If he had an idea, he worked hard to make it happen. He loved time well spent with family and friends. He was often generous to strangers when he noticed there was a need to be met. He was the biggest energy in the room and has left us with many memories that comfort us and bring us joy. He will be missed.