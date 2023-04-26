He attended grade school in Creston, Iowa and Seward, Nebraska. He graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1973. He was proud to have been a member of the 1972 Seward High football team that was undefeated. He graduated from Kearney State College in the field of Journalism. He later attended Braniff Airlines Travel School in Dallas, Texas. In 1979, he joined King Travel in Topeka, Kansas. After learning the business in Topeka, he joined Travel Unlimited in 1981 in Lincoln until it was purchased by AAA Travel. He became owner and manager of Omni Travel Seward-Lincoln in 1990, until he became ill with Parkinson's in 2008. He organized and sold many business and vacation trips to clients in the Seward-Lincoln area. Michael was a member of the American Society of Travel agents. He had a great heart and dearly loved his family and cherished his time with his nieces and nephews.