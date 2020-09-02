× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 1932 – August 30, 2020

Meryl Stortz, daughter of Lucille and Ralph Applequist was born on August 28, 1932 in McCook Nebraska. She was married to Herb Stortz on August 6, 1950 and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Meryl loved to paint and taught painting for several years. She was a member of the National Association of Decorative Painters Society.

Meryl opened a country gift shop, Sarah's Sampler, in 1987 in the Piedmont Shops and took great pride in operating it for the next 10 years. Traveling was a big part of their lives. Meryl and Herb enjoyed camping with the family and in retirement, they were able to travel the world.

Meryl is survived by her husband Herb, their daughter Debbie (husband Dave), son Tim (wife Michelle), her sister Norma Johnson, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and their daughter Sherri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Private memorial service. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park.