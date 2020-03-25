You have free articles remaining.
February 27, 1941 - March 22, 2020
Mervin Alvin Kiene, age 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. Mervin was born February 27, 1941 to Ervin and Frieda Kiene. Mervin is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maxine Kiene; step-daughter, Judy (Dave) Paul; one sister, Evelyn (John) Janousek; one granddaughter, Jessie (Ryan) Lile; niece and nephews, and a host of friends. Private family service will be held. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Mervin Kiene, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.