Mervin Alvin Kiene, age 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. Mervin was born February 27, 1941 to Ervin and Frieda Kiene. Mervin is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maxine Kiene; step-daughter, Judy (Dave) Paul; one sister, Evelyn (John) Janousek; one granddaughter, Jessie (Ryan) Lile; niece and nephews, and a host of friends. Private family service will be held. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.