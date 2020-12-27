December 22, 2020
Merlyn F. Davids 81, Pleasant Dale, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Lincoln. Veteran, US Air Force 1958-1960. Retired business owner, truck driver.
Survivors: wife, Sheri, Pleasant Dale, daughters, son-in-law, Rebekah Greenwalt, Dorothy and Randy Phipps, sons, daughter-in-law, Donald and Julie Davids and Mike Cejka. Grandchildren, Allyn Shivley, Sara Phipps, Abby (Eric) Holmes, Nick (Elizabeth) Davids, Heather (Daniel) Templeton, Sean (Nitika) Davids, Gavin and Jaelyn Cejka, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Gerry Boller, brothers, sisters-in-law, Steve and Kathy Davids, Kent and Jackie Davids, Daryl and Peg Davids, brothers-in-law, Terry (Brenda) Parks, Steve (Vicky) Parks, David (Donna) Parks, Rob (Sherri) Parks, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services for Merlyn will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, Milford Mennonite Church. Memorials may be directed to the Pleasant Dale Fire Department. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford.