Merle Schaal

March 15, 2023

On Wednesday, March 15th, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, Merle Schaal passed away in his home at the age of 86 surrounded by his family. Merle graduated from Omaha North High School and went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He retired in 1996, after a 30 year career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Financial Affairs Division as the UNL Director of Accounting.

Merle was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church, had a large circle of friends and loved spending time with them camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards, traveling and attending Husker football and basketball games.

Merle is survived by his wife of 14 years, Sally, brother Dennis (Maureen), children Jeff (Laurie), Donna (Mike), Andrew, Anthony (Nicki), Adriann (Mike), grandchildren Shandra (Craig), Celia (Logan), Sydney (Justin), Addison (Austin), Lacey, Evan, Mikenna, Josh, Anders, Kenzie, Madden and Maddex, great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Emberly, Declan and Soren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Janice (d. 2006) and son Todd (d. 2008).

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 19th, from 5-7 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, and funeral services Monday, March 20th at 11 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Summer Street, Lincoln. Memorials: Parkinson's Foundation, and the Nebraska Games and Parks Foundation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com