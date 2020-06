Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Merle Marie Miles Melcher, 92, passed away May 30, 2020 at her home in Fairbury. Born Feb. 3, 1928 to Austin & Mae (Lester) Miles at Jerico Springs, MO. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Fairbury. Rosary: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home; gerdesmeyerfh.com