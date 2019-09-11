July 3, 1950 - September 3, 2019
Merle Dean Doehling, age 69, Lincoln, was born July 3, 1950 to Wendell and Cecile (Crocker) Doehling. He attended school in Grand Island, graduating in 1969. Merle served in Panama while in the Army. He worked many different jobs before working for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph, from which he retired. On August 12, 1978 he married Marcia Dierking. They resided in Lincoln. Merle loved motorcycles, hunting, and fishing. Merle passed away September 3, 2019.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Douglas Lanfear; Marcia's brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Carolyn Spangler, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia, his parents, Marcia's parents, and a nephew, Matthew Spangler.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege Street, Lincoln. Condolences, trumpmemorials.com.
