{{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 2019

Mercedes A. (Monaghan) Simmons, 84 of Lincoln formerly of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Lincoln. She is survived by her children, Steven M. Simmons and wife Sharon of Jacksonville, FL, Dale A. Simmons and wife Deb of Beatrice, Sandra J. Hays and husband Kevin of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM, Tuesday, 10/15/19, Joseph's Catholic Church, Beatrice, NE. Burial, Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Rosary, 5:30 PM, 10/14/19, Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice. Visitation, Harman-Wright Mortuary 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM on Monday with the family greeting friends from 4:00 to 5:30 PM. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments