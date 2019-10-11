October 9, 2019
Mercedes A. (Monaghan) Simmons, 84 of Lincoln formerly of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Lincoln. She is survived by her children, Steven M. Simmons and wife Sharon of Jacksonville, FL, Dale A. Simmons and wife Deb of Beatrice, Sandra J. Hays and husband Kevin of Lincoln; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM, Tuesday, 10/15/19, Joseph's Catholic Church, Beatrice, NE. Burial, Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Rosary, 5:30 PM, 10/14/19, Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice. Visitation, Harman-Wright Mortuary 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM on Monday with the family greeting friends from 4:00 to 5:30 PM. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.