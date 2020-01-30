March 24, 1925 - January 27, 2020

Melvin Russell Faas, 94, Lincoln, passed away January 27, 2020. Born March 24, 1925 in Millersburg, IA to Carl G. and Edna M. (Floerschinger) Faas. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. Melvin retired in 1990 after 41 years as marketing representative for United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, VFW, American Legion Post #3 and Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club.

Family members include his wife Marie; daughter Anita (Craig) Loeck, Lincoln; grandchildren Katherine Loeck Carestio (Jamie), New York State, Laura Loeck, California and Sam Loeck, Canada; great-granddaughter Maizey Carestio; sister Ethel (Darl) Lee, Carlise, IA. Preceded in death by his parents; son Greg; sisters Eileen Callison and Verna Kramer; brother Daryl Faas and son-in-law Craig Loeck.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (2-1-20) Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 South 84th Street. Burial will be on Monday (2-3-20) at 10:00 a.m. in Fremont Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or Lincoln Center Kiwanis. Visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

