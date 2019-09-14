August 25, 1928 - September 11, 2019
Melvin R. Knaak, 91, of Lincoln passed away September 11, 2019. Born August 25, 1928 in Plainview, NE to Herman F. and Merle M. (Shoemaker) Knaak. U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Melvin was a school teacher for 20 years teaching in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Education Association and American Postal Workers Union.
Family members include his daughter Melissa (Michael) Bugay; son Robert (Kristi) Knaak; grandchildren LeAnne and Joshua Bugay, Brody, Brett and Keith Knaak; brother Rolland Knaak. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Haldis.
Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (9-17-19) Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street with Pastor Greg Olson officiating. Please meet at gate #2.Memorials to the Capital Humane Society.Visitation with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street.Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
