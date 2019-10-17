July 4, 1934 - October 16, 2019
Melvin P Smith, 85, of York, died on Oct. 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Arlene, brothers Virgil Smith and Raymond Smith, sister Donna Ross, his sons, Maynard (Kathy) Smith and Greg (Kathy) Smith, daughters Michele Peon Casanova and Karen (Mike) Snell, five grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, York. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday at Metz Chapel followed by family greeting. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Monday. Please visit metzmortuary.com.