Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry 89 of Lincoln passed away on August 5, 2020. Survived by wife Patricia, daughters, Sue (Monte) Bainter, Jon (Katie) Meierhenry, Kay (Allan) Wasserman, Ann (Max) Kant. Nine grandchildren, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Mary Beattie, brother-in-law Elmer Schmidt, sister-in-law Linda (Jim) Staehr. Preceded in death by parents August and Lydia (Kleinbach) Meierhenry, sister Darlene Schmidt, brother-in-law Jim Staehr.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 8-11-2020, 9-11am at Faith Lutheran Church 8701 Adams Street. Funeral will follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk at 3:30pm. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street, Lincoln, NE 68507 and Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701 and Rotary International Foundation in their quest to stamp out Polio throughout the world, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL, 60693 or Rotary.org/donate. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com