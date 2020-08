Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry 89 passed away on 8-5-2020. Services Pending Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.