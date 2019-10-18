October 15, 2019
Melvin J. Vrbka, 83, of David City died 10/15. Survivors: wife; Virginia, sons: John (Tina) of Bellevue, Jerry (Christina) of Lincoln, daughters: Kathy (Paul) Yrkoski and Ann (David) Peterson both of Columbus.
Funeral Mass: Saturday, 10:00 am, St. Mary's Church, David City. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: Friday 3-5 pm at Chermok Funeral Home; after 6:30 pm at the church followed by a 7 pm rosary. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to St. Mary's Church. Online tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com