Melva M. Buhrdorf
July 13, 1938 – September 19, 2019
Visitation Thursday, September 26, from 2-8 pm with family 5-8 pm and Funeral Service Friday, September 27, at 12:30 pm with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Memorials suggested to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch or the Leukemia Foundation. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.
