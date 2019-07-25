August 24, 1943 – July 22, 2019
Melva Jean Schmidt, age 75, of Lincoln, passed away July 22, 2019. She was born August 24, 1943 to Harold and Thelma Peter in Henderson. She attended Grafton Elementary and graduated from Sutton High School. She was employed with Lee's Chicken for 20 years and Lincoln Public Schools for 20 years.
Survived by husband of 57 years, Gerald Schmidt of Lincoln; daughter, Judy Foreman (Milton) of Lincoln; sons, Ricky Schmidt of Lincoln and Brian Schmidt (Christina Gebhard) of Spencerville, Maryland; grandchildren, Zachary Foreman, Jordan Schmidt, Ashleigh Schmidt and Austin Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Phoenix Noel and Xavier Foreman; siblings, Marvin Peter (Linda), Marge Curtis and Mary Peter. Preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials suggested to Nebraska Game and Parks. Celebration of life from 2-4 pm Saturday, August 24, at the family home, 1624 SW 15th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Melva Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.