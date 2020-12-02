Melinda Christine Atkinson

May 7, 1965 - November 25, 2020

Melinda Christine Atkinson, 55, lifelong Lincoln resident passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Melinda was born on May 7, 1965, to Denzel and Erma (Scdoris) DeLancey. A warm hearted person, Melinda graduated from Lincoln High School. Melinda worked various jobs until 1997 when through the help of a family friend whom Melinda referred to as “Mama” Diana Arpan, she found her calling in life as a licensed CNA/CMA in the home health care field caring for her clients.

She was so very thoughtful and passionate about the care of others. Melinda was a traditional person that always had her annual Fourth of July celebrations with plenty of food and fireworks as well as traditional Thanksgiving dinners and like her mother loved the Christmas Holiday, she made sure many of her family and friends received a special gift from her.

Melinda loved country music after being introduced to country music by her father who played in a country band as a singer and guitarist, she liked both old time country classics as well as the new country of today. Melinda enjoyed seeing live bands and many concerts. She was known by friends and family to have a heart of gold and she will be deeply missed by many.