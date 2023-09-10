Melanie M. Monson

November 27, 1950 - September 6, 2023

Melanie M. Monson, 72, died September 6, 2023, at the Waterford Care Center in Lincoln, NE.

She passed away after battling Alzheimer's disease for many years. Melanie was born November 27, 1950, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Wallace and Virginia Monson. She attended school in Osceola and graduated in 1968, then went on to the University of Nebraska, where she graduated with a teaching degree. After earning her degree, Melanie taught English and art in Scottsbluff, then in West Point, and finally at St. Teresa's Parochial School in Lincoln, where she taught for twenty years. Melanie's teaching assignments gradually changed to teaching art and working with preschoolers at St. Teresa's. She loved those little children, often passing on funny stories of their antics.

Melanie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Osceola, as well as PEO and Eastern Star organizations.

She enjoyed creative pastimes—sewing, needlework, painting, crafts, and playing the piano. She loved outdoor adventures like water skiing, walking, and traveling. She had a special place in her heart for animals, activities with her friends, movies, music, and spending extended time with her brothers and their families. Melanie was a caring and loyal friend and sister.

Melanie is survived by her brother Craig (Arllys) Monson, and their four children and their spouses and children; her brother Steve (Margaret) Monson and their two sons. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Virginia Monson, an infant brother, and a beloved aunt, Evelyn Anderson.

A memorial service for Melanie will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Osceola later this fall.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Osceola, Nebraska.