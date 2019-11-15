November 13, 2019
Megan K. (Deke) Vales, 32, of Swanton, passed away Nov. 13, 2019. Services: Tuesday, 10 AM, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilber. Visitation beginning Monday at noon, Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber with Rosary Service at 6:30 PM. Family will greet friends beginning at 5 PM. Please visit kunclfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Megan Vales, please visit Tribute Store.