November 13, 2019

Megan K. (Deke) Vales, 32, of Swanton, passed away Nov. 13, 2019. Services: Tuesday, 10 AM, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilber. Visitation beginning Monday at noon, Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber with Rosary Service at 6:30 PM. Family will greet friends beginning at 5 PM. Please visit kunclfh.com

Service information

Nov 18
Prayer Service
Monday, November 18, 2019
6:30PM-7:00PM
Kuncl Funeral Home ~ Wilber
607 West 3rd Street
Wilber, NE 68465
Nov 19
Guaranteed delivery before Megan's Prayer Service begins.
Nov 19
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Wenceslas Catholic Church
501 N. Wilson Street
Wilber, NE 68465

Guaranteed delivery before Megan's Funeral Service begins.

