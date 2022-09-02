Meals on Wheels: Sept. 5-11

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Salisbury steak with gravy or vegetarian burger, garlic mashed potatoes, green and gold beans, diced pears, fudge round and roll.

Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken or vegetarian nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, lima beans, diced peaches, banana pudding and bread.

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs or vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange, cheesecake and roll.

Thursday — Balsamic herb chicken or vegetarian balsamic chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, blueberry cobbler and bread.

Friday — Lemon pepper cod or vegetable quiche, O'Brien potatoes, green beans, plums, pineapple upside-down cake and bread.

Saturday — Sweet and sour chicken or tofu, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, pineapple tidbits, orange pound cake and roll.

Sunday — BBQ pork or vegetarian BBQ pork, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, fresh banana, creamy coleslaw and bread.