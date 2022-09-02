 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: Sept. 5-11

  • 0

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Salisbury steak with gravy or vegetarian burger, garlic mashed potatoes, green and gold beans, diced pears, fudge round and roll.

Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken or vegetarian nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, lima beans, diced peaches, banana pudding and bread.

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs or vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange, cheesecake and roll.

Thursday — Balsamic herb chicken or vegetarian balsamic chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, blueberry cobbler and bread.

People are also reading…

Friday — Lemon pepper cod or vegetable quiche, O'Brien potatoes, green beans, plums, pineapple upside-down cake and bread.

Saturday — Sweet and sour chicken or tofu, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, pineapple tidbits, orange pound cake and roll.

Sunday — BBQ pork or vegetarian BBQ pork, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, fresh banana, creamy coleslaw and bread.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Index

Adkins, Barbara Joy (Thompson) • ; Plattsmouth

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 75: Four tips to help you find affordable airfare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News