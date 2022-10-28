 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Beef teriyaki or tofu stir fry, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, diced pears, oatmeal cream pie (packaged) and wheat roll.

Tuesday — Parmesan chicken or vegetable breaded chicken, spiral pasta, Italian beets, fruit cocktail, cran apple cobbler and garlic bread.

Wednesday — Sloppy Joe or vegetable sloppy Joe with hamburger bun, tri-tators, California blend vegetable, fresh apple and coleslaw.

Thursday — Creamy chicken or vegetable meatball with mushroom sauce, parslied noodles, seasoned peas, tropical fruit, marble cake and wheat roll.

Friday — Potato crusted pollack/tartar or vegetable grilled chicken, O'Brien potatoes, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, sugar cookie and wheat bread.

Saturday — Beef hot dog or vegetable frank with hot dog bun, mac and cheese, seasoned green beans, pears, peaches and chocolate pudding.

Sunday — Baked ham or vegetable maple chicken, savory stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple, fruit bar (packaged) and wheat roll.

Senior menus: Oct. 24-28

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Ce…

