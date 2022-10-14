 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: Oct. 17-23

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Meat sauce or vegetarian meat sauce, rotini, seasoned zucchini blend, applesauce, brownie and garlic bread.

Tuesday — Bratwurst or vegetarian brat, scalloped apples, carrots and cabbage, mixed fruit, pea salad and hot dog bun. 

Wednesday — Honey or vegetarian honey chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned broccoli, Mandarin orange, sugar cookie and roll. 

Thursday — Cheese lasagna rolls or cheese lasagna, rolls for the vegetarian option, California blend vegetables, diced pears, mini loaf and garlic bread. 

Friday — Potato breaded pollack, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, oranges and pineapple, chocolate cake and bread.

Saturday — Pork loin roast or broccoli noodle parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, orange glazed beets, pears in gelatin, lemon pudding and roll. 

Sunday Rotisserie chicken or cheese omelet, baked potato, corn on the cob, banana, cherry crisp and bread. 

