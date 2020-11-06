Meals on Wheels: Nov. 9-15

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Hamburger, baked beans, green peas, coleslaw, banana pudding, hamburger bun and vegetarian burger.
Wednesday — Beef tips in gravy, seasoned noodles, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, fruit delight package wheat roll and vegetable beef stroganoff.
Thursday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden blend vegetable, rosy applesauce, spice cake, wheat roll and vegetable patty with Swiss sauce.
Friday — Turkey and dumplings, vegetable mix, tropical fruit, orange pound cake, biscuit and vegetarian lemon chicken.
Saturday — Chili, seasoned carrots, oranges and pineapple, Rice Krispie bar package, cornbread and vegetarian chili.
Sunday — Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple, fruit bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian maple chicken.
