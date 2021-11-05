 Skip to main content
Meals on Wheels Nov. 8-14
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, savory carrots, fruit cocktail, fudge round package, bread and vegetarian chicken nuggets. 

Tuesday — Meat sauce, spiral pasta, herbed green beans, tossed salad and ranch dressing, snickerdoodle, garlic bread and vegetarian meatball in marinara sauce. 

Wednesday — Beef stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, country trio vegetables, purple plums, maple cake, wheat roll and vegetarian beef stroganoff. 

Thursday — Hamburger on bun, macaroni and cheese, steamed corn, fresh fruit and frosted marble cake. 

Friday — Ham and potato casserole, vegetable mix, fresh orange, pineapple upside-down cake, wheat roll and broccoli noodle casserole. 

Saturday — Barbecue riblet, au gratin potatoes, vegetable medley, chilled apricots, frosted yellow cake, hamburger bun and vegetarian shredded barbecue. 

Sunday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, carrot sticks package, applesauce gelatin, wheat bread and vegetarian burger.  

