MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: Nov. 21-27

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Oven fried chicken or vegetable chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, savory carrots, fruit cocktail, fudge round (package) and bread.

Tuesday — Meat sauce or vegetable meatball in marinara, spiral pasta, herbed green beans, tossed salad/ranch, snickerdoodle and garlic bread.

Wednesday — Beef stroganoff or vegetable beef stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, country trio vegetables, chilled pineapple, apple cider pound cake and wheat roll.

Thursday — Roasted turkey, savory stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned carrots, cranberry whipped salad, pumpkin pudding and wheat dinner roll.

Friday — Ham and potato casserole or broccoli noodle casserole, vegetable mix, fresh fruit-apple, pineapple upside-down cake and wheat roll.

Saturday — BBQ riblet or vegetable shredded BBQ, au gratin potatoes, vegetable medley, chilled apricots, frosted yellow cake and hamburger bun.

Sunday — Country fried steak or vegetable burger, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, carrot sticks (package), applesauce gelatin and wheat bread.

