Meals on Wheels: Nov. 1-7

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, Harvard beets, diced pears, carrot cake, wheat roll and vegetarian meatballs with gravy.
Wednesday — Mom's chicken, fluffy rice, peas and carrots, tossed salad with ranch dressing, Rice Krispie bar, wheat roll and vegetarian Mom's chicken.
Thursday — Pork fritter with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh banana, applesauce cake, wheat bread and vegetarian chicken nuggets.
Friday — Breaded fish filet with tartar sauce, baked potato, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, carnival cookie, wheat bread and broccoli noodle casserole.
Saturday — Meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, bean mix, mixed fruit, granola bar, wheat roll and vegetarian burger loaf.