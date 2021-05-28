 Skip to main content
Meals on Wheels: May 31-June 6
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Salisbury steak with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green and gold beans, fudge round, vegetarian burger and roll. 

Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, lima beans, diced peaches, banana pudding, vegetarian nuggets and bread. 

Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange, cheesecake, vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs, and roll. 

Thursday — Balsamic herb chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, blueberry cobbler, vegetarian balsamic chicken and bread.

Friday — Lemon pepper cod, O'Brien potatoes, green beans, plums, pineapple upside-down cake, vegetable quiche and bread. 

Saturday — Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, pineapple tidbits, orange pound cake, sweet and sour tofu and roll. 

Sunday — Barbeque pork, mac 'n cheese, corn on the cob, fresh fruit, creamy coleslaw, vegetarian barbecue pork and bread. 

