Meals on Wheels: May 11-17

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Beef broccoli stir fry, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, diced pears, oatmeal cream pie package, wheat roll and tofu stir fry.

Tuesday — Parmesan chicken, spiral pasta, Italian beets, fruit cocktail, cranberry apple cobbler, garlic bread and vegetable breaded chicken.

Wednesday — Sloppy Joe, tri-taters, Winter blend vegetables, coleslaw, fresh apple, hamburger bun and vegetable sloppy Joe.

Thursday — Creamy chicken, parsley noodles, seasoned carrots, tropical fruit, marble cake, wheat roll and vegetable meatball with mushroom sauce.

Friday — Potato crusted pollack, rice pilaf, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, sugar cookie, wheat bread and vegetarian grilled chicken.

Saturday — Beef hot dog, macaroni and cheese, seasoned green beans, pears and peaches, butterscotch pudding, hot dog bun and vegetarian frank.

Sunday — Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple, fruit bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian maple chicken. 

