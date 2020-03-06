You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Meals on Wheels March 9-15
View Comments

Meals on Wheels March 9-15

{{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Oven fried Chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit cocktail, Rice Krispie Bar, bread and vegetarian chicken nuggets. 

Tuesday — Meat sauce, spiral pasta, herb green beans, tossed salad with ranch dressing, snickerdoodle, garlic bread and vegetarian meatball in marinara sauce.

Wednesday — Beef Stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, country trio vegetables, purple plums, cherry crisp, wheat roll and vegetarian beef Stroganoff.

Thursday — Teriyaki chicken, fluffy rice, dill green peas, chilled pineapple, butterscotch pudding, wheat roll and vegetarian teriyaki chicken. 

Friday — Ham and potato casserole, capri vegetables, fresh orange, pineapple upside-down, wheat roll and broccoli noodle casserole. 

Saturday — Barbecue riblet, au gratin potatoes, garden blend vegetables, chilled apricots, frosted yellow cake, hamburger bun and vegetarian shredded barbecue. 

Sunday — Country fired steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, carrot sticks package, applesauce gelatin, wheat bread and vegetarian burger. 

View Comments

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News