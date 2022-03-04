 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: March 7-13

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Beef broccoli stir fry, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, diced pears, oatmeal cream pie package, wheat roll and tofu stir fry.

Tuesday — Parmesan chicken, spiral pasta, Italian beets, fruit cocktail, cran-apple cobbler, garlic bread and vegetarian breaded chicken. 

Wednesday — Sloppy Joe, tri-tators, winter blend vegetables, coleslaw, fresh apple, hamburger bun and vegetarian sloppy Joe. 

Thursday — Creamy chicken, parslied noodles, seasoned carrots, tropical fruit, marble cake, wheat roll and vegetarian meatball with mushroom sauce. 

Friday — Potato crusted pollock, rice pilaf, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, sugar cookie, wheat bread and vegetarian grilled chicken. 

Saturday — Beef hot dog, macaroni and cheese, seasoned green beans, pears and peaches, chocolate pudding and vegetarian frank. 

Sunday — Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple fruit bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian maple chicken.  

