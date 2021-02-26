 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meals on Wheels:March 1-7
View Comments

Meals on Wheels:March 1-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Chicken Dijon, roasted red potatoes, savory carrots, fruit cocktail, fudge round package, wheat bread and vegetarian teriyaki chicken. 

Tuesday — Hamburger, baked beans, green peas, coleslaw, banana pudding, hamburger bun and vegetarian burger. 

Wednesday — Beef tips in gravy, seasoned noodles, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, fruit delight package, wheat roll and vegetable beef stroganoff.

Thursday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden blend vegetable, rosy applesauce, spice cake, wheat roll and vegetable patty with Swiss sauce. 

Friday — Turkey and dumplings, vegetable mix, tropical fruit, orange pound cake, biscuit and vegetarian lemon chicken. 

Saturday — Chili, seasoned carrots, oranges and pineapple, Rice Krispie bar package, cornbread and vegetarian chili.

Sunday — Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple, fruit bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian maple chicken. 

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News