Meals on Wheels: June 8-14

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Parmesan chicken, spiral pasta, Italian beets, fruit cocktail, cranberry apple cobbler, garlic bread and vegetable breaded chicken.
Wednesday — Sloppy Joe, tri-taters, Winter blend vegetables, coleslaw, fresh apple, hamburger bun and vegetable sloppy Joe.
Thursday — Creamy chicken, parsley noodles, seasoned carrots, tropical fruit, marble cake, wheat roll and vegetable meatball with mushroom sauce.
Friday — Potato crusted pollack, rice pilaf, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, sugar cookie, wheat bread and vegetarian grilled chicken.
Saturday — Beef hot dog, macaroni and cheese, seasoned green beans, pears and peaches, butterscotch pudding, hot dog bun and vegetarian frank.
Sunday — Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple, fruit bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian maple chicken.
