Meals on Wheels: June 7-13
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, herbed green beans, fresh banana, poke cake, vegetarian meatloaf and roll. 

Tuesday — Ham and potato casserole, squash medley, oranges and pineapple, fudge brownie, vegetarian maple chicken and bread. 

Wednesday — Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, garden blend vegetables, apricots, Rice Krispies bar, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll. 

Thursday — Pork fritter, O'Brien potatoes, seasoned beets, fruit cocktail, lemon pudding, vegetarian burger and bread.  

Friday — Tuna salad, potato salad, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, oatmeal cream pie, egg salad and hamburger bun. 

Saturday — Turkey a la king, mashed potatoes, seasoned green peas, grape juice, peach crisp, tofu a la king and roll. 

Sunday — Beef pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, sweet and sour coleslaw, fruit bar, vegetarian pepper steak and roll. 

