 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: June 6-12

  • 0

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Beef frank or vegetarian frank, potato triangle, herbed green beans, diced peaches, honey bun and hot dog bun.

Tuesday — Stir fry pork or tofu stir fry, fluffy rice, seasoned peas, fresh apple, pistachio pudding and roll. 

Wednesday — Country fried steak or vegetarian breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch, granola bar and roll. 

Thursday — Chicken salad or egg salad, Italian pasta salad, 3-bean salad, pears and blueberries, fudge brownie and hamburger bun. 

Friday — Battered fish or vegetarian breaded fish filets, roasted red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie and bread.

People are also reading…

Saturday — Hamburger or garden burger, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie and hamburger bun. 

Sunday Baked ham or vegetarian burger loaf, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, fresh baby carrots, applesauce gelatin and bread. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News