Meals on Wheels: June 29-July 5

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Meat sauce, spiral pasta, herb green beans, tossed salad with ranch dressing, snickerdoodle, garlic bread and vegetarian meatball in marinara sauce.
Wednesday — Beef Stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, country trio vegetables, purple plums, cherry crisp, wheat roll and vegetarian beef Stroganoff.
Thursday — Teriyaki chicken, fluffy rice, dill green peas, chilled pineapple, butterscotch pudding, wheat roll and vegetarian teriyaki chicken.
Friday — Ham and potato casserole, capri vegetables, fresh orange, pineapple upside-down, wheat roll and broccoli noodle casserole.
Saturday — Barbecue riblet, au gratin potatoes, garden blend vegetables, chilled apricots, frosted yellow cake, hamburger bun and vegetarian shredded barbecue.
Sunday — Country fired steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, carrot sticks package, applesauce gelatin, wheat bread and vegetarian burger.
