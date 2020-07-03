Meals on Wheels: July 6-12

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, parslied carrots, diced peaches, banana pudding and vegetarian nuggests.
Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange, cherry cheesecake bar, vegetable sweet and sour meatballs roll.
Thursday — Balsalmic herb chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots and blueberry cobbler.
Friday — Lemon Pepper Cod, O'Brien potatoes, green beans, plums and pineapple upside down cake.
Saturday — Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, pineapple tidbits and orange pound cake.
Sunday — Barbecue pork, macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob, fresh fruit, creamy coleslaw and vegetarian barbecue pork.
