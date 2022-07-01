Meals on Wheels: July 4-10

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Monday — Beef frank or vegetarian frank, potato triangle, herbed green beans, diced peaches, honey bun and hot dog bun.
Tuesday — Stir fry pork or tofu stir fry, fluffy rice, seasoned peas, fresh apple, pistachio pudding and roll.
Wednesday — Country fried steak or vegetarian breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch, granola bar and roll.
Thursday — Chicken salad or egg salad, Italian pasta salad, 3-bean salad, pears and blueberries, fudge brownie and hamburger bun.
Friday — Battered fish or vegetarian breaded fish filets, roasted red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie and bread.
People are also reading…
Saturday — Hamburger or garden burger, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie and hamburger bun.
Sunday — Baked ham or vegetarian burger loaf, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, fresh baby carrots, applesauce gelatin and bread.