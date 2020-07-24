You are the owner of this article.
Meals on Wheels: July 27-Aug 2
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Cheese lasagna rolls, herbed green beans, Mandarin oranges, fruit delight, vegetarian cheese lasanga rolls and garlic bread.

Tuesday — Stir fry pork, fluffy rice, seasoned peas, pears with blueberries, tossed salad with ranch dressing, tofu stir fry and roll.

Wednesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravry, mixed vegetables, apricots, cherry crisp, vegetarian grilled chicken and roll.

Thursday — Beef frank, potato triangle, calico corn, tropical fruit, pistachio pudding, vegetarian frank and hot dog bun. 

Friday — Battered fish, roasted red potatoes, brussel sprouts, diced peaches, chocolate chip cookie, vegetarian breaded chicken patty and bread.

Saturday — Hamburger, baked beans, Winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, baby carrots, garden burger and hanburger bun. 

Sunday — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, rosy applesauce, Rice Krispies bar, vegetarian burger loaf and bread. 

