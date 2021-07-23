Meals on Wheels: July 26-Aug 1

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589 or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, lima beans, diced peaches, banana pudding, vegetarian nuggets and bread.
Wednesday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange, cheesecake, vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs and roll.
Thursday — Balsamic herb chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, blueberry cobbler, vegetarian balsamic chicken and bread.
Friday — Lemon pepper cod, O'Brien potatoes, green beans, plums, pineapple upside-down cake, vegetable quiche and bread.
Saturday — Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, pineapple tidbits, orange pound cake, sweet and sour tofu and roll.