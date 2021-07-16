 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meals on Wheels July 19-25
0 Comments

Meals on Wheels July 19-25

  • 0

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Cheese lasagna rolls, herbed green beans, Mandarin oranges, fruit delight, cheese lasagna rolls and garlic bread. 

Tuesday — Stir fry pork, fluffy rice, seasoned peas, pears with blueberries, tossed salad with ranch dressing, tofu stir fry and roll. 

Wednesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh banana, apple crisp, vegetarian breaded chicken patty and roll. 

Thursday — Beef frank, potato triangle, calico corn, diced peaches, pistachio pudding, vegetarian frank and hot dog bun. 

Friday — Battered fish, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie, vegetarian breaded fish fillets and bread. 

Saturday — Hamburger, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie, garden burger and hamburger bun. 

Sunday — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, baby carrots, applesauce gelatin, vegetarian burger loaf and bread.  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News