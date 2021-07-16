Meals on Wheels July 19-25

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Stir fry pork, fluffy rice, seasoned peas, pears with blueberries, tossed salad with ranch dressing, tofu stir fry and roll.
Wednesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh banana, apple crisp, vegetarian breaded chicken patty and roll.
Thursday — Beef frank, potato triangle, calico corn, diced peaches, pistachio pudding, vegetarian frank and hot dog bun.
Friday — Battered fish, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, tropical fruit, chocolate chip cookie, vegetarian breaded fish fillets and bread.
Saturday — Hamburger, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie, garden burger and hamburger bun.